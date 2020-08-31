0
Monday 31 August 2020 - 11:43

Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness

Story Code : 883388
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Head of the military office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, had a telephone conversation with Commander of Iran’s Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard on Monday to relay a message from Imam Khamenei.

“Send my regards to the vigilant personnel of the country’s Air Defense. The country owes its security to Air Defense’ preparedness and wakefulness. Our pious people are grateful for your unwavering efforts. Be appreciative of this,” His Eminence told the Air Defense units in the message, passed on by General Shirazi.

In remarks in September 2017, Imam Khamenei highlighted the leading role that the Air Defense plays in safeguarding Iran, calling for efforts to unleash the potential of the Iran’s young talents and develop innovative plans in this field.
