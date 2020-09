Islam Times - SANA News Agency reported that the Syria defenses intercepted a batch of missiles fired by Israeli warplanes on the south of the country.

Media reports mentioned that the Syrian rockets chased the Zionist warplanes while backing off to the occupied Palestinian airspace.Other reports pointed that the Israeli warplanes carried out the attack while flying over Mount Hermon before escaping from the Syrian airspace due to missiles fired by the air defense.The following video shows the Syrian air defenses confronting the Israeli aggression.