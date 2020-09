Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut Monday for his second visit since Beirut Port’s massive blast on August 4 as he was welcomed at the airport by President Michel Aoun and an official Lebanese delegation.

Macron, who started a two-day visit to Lebanon, posted, just upon arrival, a tweet in Arabic, saying:”I tell the Lebanese that they are like brothers to the French. Here I am returning to Beirut to review the developments regarding the urgent aid and to work together on preparing the appropriate circumstances for reconstruction and stability.”