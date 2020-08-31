0
Monday 31 August 2020 - 23:10

Iraqi Forces Capture 12 ISIL Terrorists in Al Anbar Province

Story Code : 883510
In a statement issued on Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 12 ISIL members in the western Iraqi province of Al Anbar, Mawazin News reported.

The elements have been involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi forces and civilians, the statement added.

Several ISIL ammunition depots have also been discovered during the operation.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. 

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the Iraqi Army, and other security forces have carried out a series of military operations against terrorists during this period.

They have managed to destroy ISIL bases in some areas and arrest some terrorist members during the operations.
