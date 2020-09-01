0
Tuesday 1 September 2020 - 00:21

‘Israeli’ Budget Chief Sounds the Alarm

Story Code : 883516
‘Israeli’ Budget Chief Sounds the Alarm
“You aren’t enabling me and many other civil servants in Finance Ministry departments and those of other government ministries to do what we know how to do,” Meridor wrote Katz.

He objected that “the decision-making process has been characterized by decisions influenced by narrow, irrelevant, short-term interests as well as the silencing of professionals, blatant contempt for professional staff work, shooting from the hip and riding roughshod over budgetary rules and tools.”

Katz has been running the Zionist entity’s treasury like someone preparing for a primary rather than someone responsible for the public purse. His latest moves – first adding $3.3 billion to the continuation budget, then making additional expenditures in the framework of the emergency budget – crossed red lines so blatantly that Meridor was unwilling to accept it.

This spendthrift behavior is sending ‘Israel’ 35 years back in time, to the dark days before the Economic Stabilization Plan of 1985.

Meridor’s resignation, and especially his harsh remarks in his resignation letter, ought to set off alarm bells among all Zionists, since they are the ones who will likely pay the heavy price of this recklessness.

Katz isn’t fit to be finance minister. And Netanyahu has proven once again that he isn’t fit to be prime minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Establish Spy Base on Yemen Island
29 August 2020
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
UAE Orders Cancellation of Economic Boycott against Zionist Entity
29 August 2020
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
MBS Cancels Washington Meeting with Netanyahu over Leak Fears: Report
29 August 2020
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
Pentagon to Pull A Third of US Troops Out of Iraq
29 August 2020