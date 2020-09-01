0
Tuesday 1 September 2020 - 10:24

Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry

Story Code : 883598
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
The decree said Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be removed as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, would be relieved of his post as deputy governor of al-Jawf region, Reuters reported.

It said the decision was based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s call for a  committee to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defense ministry.”

After becoming heir to the throne in 2017, Prince Mohammed began a so-called anticorruption campaign that saw scores of royals, ministers and businessmen detained at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Most were released after reaching undisclosed settlements with the state.

Critics saw the purge as a power grab by the crown prince, who has moved to sideline any rivals to his eventual succession to the throne, take control of the country’s security apparatus and crack down on dissent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020