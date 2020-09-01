Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry

Islam Times - King Salman of Saudi Arabia fired two members of the royal family and referred them, along with four military officers, for investigation into corruption at the defense ministry, according to a royal decree issued early on Tuesday and carried by state news media.

The decree said Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be removed as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, would be relieved of his post as deputy governor of al-Jawf region, Reuters reported.It said the decision was based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s call for a committee to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defense ministry.”After becoming heir to the throne in 2017, Prince Mohammed began a so-called anticorruption campaign that saw scores of royals, ministers and businessmen detained at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Most were released after reaching undisclosed settlements with the state.Critics saw the purge as a power grab by the crown prince, who has moved to sideline any rivals to his eventual succession to the throne, take control of the country’s security apparatus and crack down on dissent.