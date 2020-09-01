0
Tuesday 1 September 2020 - 11:55

Turkey Remands Senior Daesh Member

Story Code : 883624
Turkey Remands Senior Daesh Member
“Daesh’s so-called emir of Turkey was captured and remanded in custody with important plans,” Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter, Anadolu news agency reported.

He did not provide further information in his tweet.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the Daesh terrorists many times. The terror group carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

 
