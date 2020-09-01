Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka

Islam Times - Turkish-backed militants have stolen electricity poles and transmission towers in the Northern sector of Syria’s Northeastern province of Hasaka, as they continue to commit various crimes against local populations.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Monday that the militants have dismantled utility poles as well as pylons in the villages of Matleh, Lazqa and Tal Sakhir in the Eastern countryside of the key border town of Ra's al-Ayn, and transported them to their warehouses in order to sell them to Turkish scrap metal merchants.The development came only a day after Turkish-sponsored militants stole agricultural machinery, power generators and submersible pumps from farmers in Abah village, which lies Southwest of Ra’s al-Ayn.On October 9, 2019, Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion of Northeastern Syria in a declared attempt to push Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas.Ankara views the YPG, which is supported by the White House, as a terrorist organization tied to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.Elsewhere in the Northwestern Syrian city of Raqqa, homeowners are battling the illegal confiscation of their properties by US-sponsored militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Wael, a local man who fled the city for Homs in 2014 when Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group took over Raqqa as its de facto Syrian capital and ruled it with an iron fist under a self-proclaimed caliphate, told London-based online news outlet Middle East Eye that he cannot work out why the house he had lived in for 30 years has now been confiscated by SDF officials.“I asked some of my neighbors to ask the authorities to give me my house back, but their response was, 'Why does he live in Homs? Tell him to come, and we can protect him from Daesh'," he said.“The ironic thing is that the family who now live in my house is the family of one of SDF's judges. So if the people who are supposed to be responsible for justice act like this, what hope do we have from the rest of those in power?” the 50-year-old Christian wondered.Maher, a neighbor who has been trying to help Wael get back his house, said the local population continues to suffer under the SDF's control."The SDF has started to make the same mistakes that Daesh made before them. For example, in our neighborhood alone, SDF has seized 25 out of 64 civilians' apartments,” he stressed.Every armed group that takes control of Raqqa is worse than the one before it, Maher said, adding that it was the civilians who bore the greatest brunt of the war."SDF started confiscating civilians' houses about a year and a half ago. These are the same violations that Daesh and the [so-called] Free Syrian Army had carried out in the past,” the father of three noted.Security conditions are reportedly deteriorating in SDF-controlled areas in Hasaka, Deir Ezzur and Raqqa provinces of Syria amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the militants.Local Syrians complain that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihood.Residents accuse the US-sponsored militants of stealing crude oil and refusing to spend money on service sectors.Local councils affiliated with the SDF have also been accused of financial corruption.