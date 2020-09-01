0
Tuesday 1 September 2020 - 23:12

Macron: Hezbollah Part of Lebanese Political Arena, Elected by Nation

Story Code : 883714
Macron: Hezbollah Part of Lebanese Political Arena, Elected by Nation
In remarks carried by local media on Tuesday, Macron said Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese nation.

There is a partnership today between Hezbollah and other parties in Lebanon, and Hezbollah has been chosen by the nation, Al-Mayadeen quoted the French president as saying.

President Michel Aoun has been elected by the Lebanese parliament, and the representatives of parliament have also been elected by the people, Macron added.

He also urged quick formation of the new government, calling for reforms in the electricity and anti-corruption sector.

Macron was in Beirut for a second time since the August 4 deadly blast at Beirut Port which killed more than 180 people and injured at least 6,500 others.

The French leader arrived Monday, just hours after Mustapha Adib, a little known 48-year-old academic and former ambassador to Germany, was designated prime minister.
Related Stories
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Islam Times - The French President, Emmanuel Macron, considered that the expansionist policy of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey is incompatible with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020