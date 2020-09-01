Macron: Hezbollah Part of Lebanese Political Arena, Elected by Nation

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron said Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese political arena, noting that the party was chosen by the Lebanese nation.

In remarks carried by local media on Tuesday, Macron said Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese nation.There is a partnership today between Hezbollah and other parties in Lebanon, and Hezbollah has been chosen by the nation, Al-Mayadeen quoted the French president as saying.President Michel Aoun has been elected by the Lebanese parliament, and the representatives of parliament have also been elected by the people, Macron added.He also urged quick formation of the new government, calling for reforms in the electricity and anti-corruption sector.Macron was in Beirut for a second time since the August 4 deadly blast at Beirut Port which killed more than 180 people and injured at least 6,500 others.The French leader arrived Monday, just hours after Mustapha Adib, a little known 48-year-old academic and former ambassador to Germany, was designated prime minister.