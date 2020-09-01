Hamas Says Deal Reached to End Israeli Aggression

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement said it has reached an agreement through international mediators to put an end to nearly a month of Israeli aerial and ground attacks against the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, the office of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, announced the ceasefire, under which the Tel Aviv regime would stop airstrikes and the resistance group would halt launching of incendiary balloons.After talks with Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi, “an understanding was reached to rein in the latest escalation and end (Israeli) aggression against our people,” it said, Al Jazeera reported.The understanding, it added, would ease the way for implementation of projects “that will serve the people of Gaza, and alleviate the suffering amid the coronavirus wave.”Shortly after Hamas’ statement, Israel’s liaison agency to the Palestinian territories said it would reopen the Gaza crossing, including to fuel deliveries, as well as the fishing zone to the full 15-nautical-mile limit.