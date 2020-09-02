Araqchi Expects JCPOA Commission’s Concerted Action against US

Islam Times - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed hope that the parties attending a new session of the JCPOA Joint Commission would adopt a united stance against the US government’s unilateral policies and attempts to ruin the nuclear deal.

In an interview with IRIB in Vienna, Araqchi said the latest meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission is a routine quarterly session focusing on the 2015 nuclear agreement.Araqchi also hoped that the JCPOA Joint Commission would take a united stance on dealing with the US attempts to ruin the nuclear agreement.Denouncing Washington’s disregard for multilateralism, Araqchi said all UN member states, even the US’s close allies, are opposed to its measures.Holding a JCPOA meeting in the current circumstance when the UN Security Council’s permanent and non-permanent members have opposed the US-proposed resolution on the extension of an arms embargo on Iran is highly important, he added.Araqchi said one of the main discussions in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be the attempts the US has made against Iran at the UN.The Iranian deputy foreign minister is going to hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and with Austria’s foreign minister during his stay in Vienna.The European Union announced earlier that the September 1 session of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.The US was initially a signatory to the JCPOA, but withdrew from the deal in May 2018 in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the agreement.