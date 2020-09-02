0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 00:18

“Israelis” Await Hezbollah’s Response in the North

Story Code : 883720
“Israelis” Await Hezbollah’s Response in the North
The reporter examined recent statements by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the open account with the enemy – the party will continue to collect from the “Israeli” army. He said that this did not surprise the “Israeli” security establishment.

Lev-Ram pointed out that the assessment confirms that Sayyed Nasrallah’s objective is a limited operation aimed at killing an “Israeli” soldier in response to the killing of a Hezbollah member in an attack attributed to "Israel" in Syria about a month ago.

He added that there are those in the occupation army who don’t believe that the high level of tension that may last for a long time warrants imposing restrictions on civilian routines in the north, whether on the settlers living in the region or on visitors to the occupied Galilee and Golan.

According to the reporter, the assessment of the occupation army "indicates that Hezbollah will continue its attempts to carry out an operation along the border, as it tried the last two times using precise tools and snipers so that the operation does not get out of control." 

"Nevertheless, the army takes into account the possibility of an anti-armor missile being launched by Hezbollah at its forces, and that is why its officials on the ground strictly prevent and limit entry to threatened areas in Lebanon and avoid committing tactical mistakes in the area where Hezbollah continues to search for a target."

In light of the tense situation in the region and Hezbollah’s assertion that it will continue attempting to carry out an operation against “Israeli” forces, the state of high alert may  spill over into the Jewish holiday season, which starts on September 18 and continues until the end of the month and includes the Jewish New Year and the Day of Atonement.
Related Stories
4 Israelis injured in WB drive-by shooting: Security sources
Islam Times - At least four Israelis have suffered injuries after being targeted in a suspected drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, security sources say.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020