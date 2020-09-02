“Israelis” Await Hezbollah’s Response in the North

Islam Times - Tal Lev-Ram, a correspondent for “Israel’s” Maariv newspaper, is forecasting a tense and heated phase for the “Israeli” military along the norther frontier in the near future. The outlook comes despite the "relative calm" on the ground and civilian life carrying on as normal.

The reporter examined recent statements by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the open account with the enemy – the party will continue to collect from the “Israeli” army. He said that this did not surprise the “Israeli” security establishment.Lev-Ram pointed out that the assessment confirms that Sayyed Nasrallah’s objective is a limited operation aimed at killing an “Israeli” soldier in response to the killing of a Hezbollah member in an attack attributed to "Israel" in Syria about a month ago.He added that there are those in the occupation army who don’t believe that the high level of tension that may last for a long time warrants imposing restrictions on civilian routines in the north, whether on the settlers living in the region or on visitors to the occupied Galilee and Golan.According to the reporter, the assessment of the occupation army "indicates that Hezbollah will continue its attempts to carry out an operation along the border, as it tried the last two times using precise tools and snipers so that the operation does not get out of control.""Nevertheless, the army takes into account the possibility of an anti-armor missile being launched by Hezbollah at its forces, and that is why its officials on the ground strictly prevent and limit entry to threatened areas in Lebanon and avoid committing tactical mistakes in the area where Hezbollah continues to search for a target."In light of the tense situation in the region and Hezbollah’s assertion that it will continue attempting to carry out an operation against “Israeli” forces, the state of high alert may spill over into the Jewish holiday season, which starts on September 18 and continues until the end of the month and includes the Jewish New Year and the Day of Atonement.