0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 11:14

Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank

Story Code : 883823
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Footage circulating on Tuesday shows an Israeli soldier pushing Khairi Hannoun, a 65-year-old Palestinian protester, to the ground as other troops raise their rifles and shout at a group of news photographers to back away. One projectile was fired, although it is not clear if it was a stun grenade or tear gas.

The soldier then wrestled Hannoun to the ground and kneeled on his neck and back while putting him in handcuffs, Al Jazeera reported.

Hannoun said he was with dozens of demonstrators in Shufa village near the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarem who were protesting Israeli plans to confiscate some 800 dunums (800,000 square kilometres) of the land to build an industrial park.

The video shows Hannoun pushing an Israeli soldier after he snatched a Palestine flag from another demonstrator, setting off the scuffle.

Hannoun said he suffered bruising but no serious injuries.

Local Palestinian forces said dozens of protesters suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces fired canisters in their direction and shot live rounds.

Those confrontations have come under heightened scrutiny amid the recent protests against racial injustice in the United States, as some Palestinians have sought to link their cause to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The US protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he cried out that he could not breathe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020