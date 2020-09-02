Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System

Islam Times - Iran’s Air Defense on Wednesday unveiled a mobile radar system capable of detecting small flying objects.

In a ceremony in Tehran, Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard unveiled ‘Kashef-99’ radar.The homegrown device is a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.Kashef-99 can detect 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 12 kilometers.A few days ago, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei commended the Iranian Air Defense forces for their contribution to national security, saying, “The country owes its security to Air Defense’ preparedness and wakefulness.”Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.