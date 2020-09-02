0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 12:07

Macron to Return to Lebanon in December to ’Follow Up’ On Reform Bid

Story Code : 883842
Macron, who landed in the Lebanese capital on Monday for the second visit since the August 4 explosion at Beirut's port killed at least 190 people, wounded some 6,500 and laid to waste swathes of the capital.

On Tuesday, Macron said he was ready to organize an international aid conference for Lebanon in October which, if it happens, would be the second such effort to be led by Paris since the blast.

Speaking to French news outlet Brut, Macron said he would "follow up" on progress made by Lebanese leaders towards enacting reform "in October and then in December.

"I will personally commit myself to it," he added, vowing to block aid money donors have pledged to Lebanon if changes are not made.
