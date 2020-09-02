0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 12:59

Beijing Rejects US Report That China Is Expected to Double Nuclear Warheads

The ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, stated that the report is filled with bias, Sputnik reported.

The Tuesday report suggested that China is moving its strategic nuclear arsenal to a more rapid launch footing.

According to the Defense Department, Beijing is expanding its inventory of the multi-role DF-26, a mobile, ground-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile system capable of rapidly swapping conventional and nuclear warheads.

The day before, the US Defense Department issued a report suggesting that China is pursuing a 'nuclear triad' by developing land, sea, and air-based nuclear weapons systems.
