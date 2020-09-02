Qatar Emir Meets Kushner: “Two States Needed to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”

Islam Times - Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday that Doha supports a two-state solution, with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of a Palestinian state, to end the conflict with the Zionist entity, his cabinet said.

Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, is in Qatar after a US-brokered accord last month for the United Arab Emirates and ‘Israel’ to normalize ties.The UAE is the third Arab country to reach such an agreement with ths Zionist entity after Egypt and Jordan.Kushner hopes another Arab country will normalize ties within months. He visited the UAE this week with an Israeli delegation for normalization talks before also traveling to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.Sheik Tamim told Kushner Qatar remains committed to the 2002 so-called Arab Peace Initiative, in which Arab nations offered the Israeli regime normalized ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.