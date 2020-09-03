0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 02:34

France's Double Standard Towards Freedom of Expression

Story Code : 883946
France
The French magazine Charlie Hebdo republished insulting cartoons against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) on its cover yesterday. This happened while Emmanuel Macron, in response to this incident, called it an example of freedom of expression.

Seyyed Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai, Director-General of Visual Arts and an international designer and cartoonist, reacted to this incident and said, “Publishing insulting cartoons against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Charlie Hebdo magazine is very unfortunate. It is worth mentioning that French President Emmanuel Macron did not condemn this issue, and stated that his country enjoys the freedom of expression.

He went to say that when it comes to issues such as the Holocaust, no one is allowed to do the same thing and any insult will result in severe punishments.

“It seems that this double standard by the French president should be analyzed. It can even be answered in the language of caricature,” he added.

“What we have been pursuing in the field of caricature is challenging a double standard regarding the freedom of expression. First, we stated that publishing such cartoons is inappropriate. Second, if it is about the freedom of expression, why no one is permitted to express their opinion on issues such as the Holocaust. Third, we raised the issue in the field of caricature and asked why should occupied Palestine pay for the Holocaust?" he said. 
 
Related Stories
France Slams UK's 'Intransigent' Approach to Brexit
Islam Times - Talks between Britain and the European Union on a final settlement for the UK's departure from the bloc are not progressing due to London's "intransigent and frankly unrealistic" ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020