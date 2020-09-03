0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 11:14

Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah

Story Code : 884027
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Haniyeh and Nakhale discussed cooperation between the two Palestinian Resistance movements and ways to coordinate their actions in response to the ongoing blockade of the Gaza strip, US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan and the normalization agreement between the Zionist entity and the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by members of the two Resistance groups.

Hamas’ senior representative in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said Haniyeh will meet Sayyed Nasrallah during his visit to Beirut, stressing that ties between the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance movements is ‘strategic’.

On Thursday Haniyeh and al-Nakhale will participate in a video conference called by Palestinian Authority Chief Mahmoud Abbas with the participation of all Palestinian factions to discuss the Israeli UAE deal.

 
