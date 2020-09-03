0
Iranian Navy’s Destroyers to Get Vertical-Launch Missiles, Official Says

Speaking on the sidelines of a military exhibition in Tehran on Thursday, Rear Admiral Rastegari highlighted Iran’s progress in manufacturing destroyers and submarines, adding that long-range vertical-launch cruise missiles will be mounted on the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy’s destroyers.

He further said that the Defense Ministry has good potential to export various types of military and non-military gears worth billions of dollars to other countries.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.
