Thursday 3 September 2020 - 12:42

Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban

An Afghan official said the captives would be freed soon, although the government had not wanted to release them on the grounds that they were guilty of killing foreign soldiers.

“They will be shifted to Doha,” he said, adding that top Afghan officials were set to travel to the capital of the Persian Gulf state this week for the talks.

On Monday, the Afghan government resumed the release of Taliban captives after days of vacillating because they had been involved in serious crimes.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that Kabul had “fulfilled all its commitments.”

“The release of Taliban prisoners is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to peace,” Ghani said.
