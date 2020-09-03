0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 22:22

Ex-Swedish PM Calls Trump “Autocratic King”

Story Code : 884142
Ex-Swedish PM Calls Trump “Autocratic King”
In a televised debate by national broadcaster SVT with Christian Democrat Johan Ingero, who is also critical of Donald Trump, Reinfeldt suggested that Donald Trump has a “a lot of dictatorial manners”.

“He demands blind obedience, he does not accept independent courts, he does not accept that civil servants serve the people instead of being blindly loyal to him, he quenches all internal opposition in his own party, he does not respect free and independent media, and he mixes his family and his own personal finances with the office he holds,” Reinfeldt said.

Ingerö, while calling Trump “moody and erratic” and his way of expressing himself and dealing with his opponents “completely reprehensible”, countered Reinfeldt's conclusions by emphasising that neither the US freedom of speech nor the right to vote are threatened.

However, Reinfeldt stood his ground by alleging that Trump is trying to make himself a kind of “autocratic king”.

“The US constitution is from 1788, and it was a modern one for its time, and what the Founding Fathers most of all wanted to avoid is having such an autocratic king as they had seen in Europe, and that is what we have got in Donald Trump. He has this view that he rules autocratically, requires blind obedience and acts through his family. And in that way he has pushed the boundaries of the presidency,” Reinfeldt claimed.

During the US Democratic primaries, Reinfeldt endorsed Biden.

The Moderates are a liberal-conservative party that generally supports tax cuts, the free market, civil liberties and economic liberalism. Historically, they were known as the Right inside the country and the Conservatives outside of Sweden and are still seen as the Republicans' sister party, being members of the same International Democrat Union, an alliance of center-right and conservative parties. Under Reinfeldt, however, who led the party between 2003 and 2015 and served as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, the party shifted to the left, embracing mass immigration in what Reinfeldt himself called an “open hearts” policy.

Incidentally, the Moderates' current leader Ulf Kristersson said he supported Trump's rival Joe Biden in the upcoming 3 November election, suggesting that Trump was “bad for the US and for American cooperation with Europe”.
Related Stories
Ex-Adviser Warns US against Slapping Sanctions on India over Russian S-400s
Islam Times - US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper reiterated Washington's dismay over India's military procurement from Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020