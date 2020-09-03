‘Israel’ to Withhold Bodies of All Palestinian Martyrs

Islam Times - The Zionist entity decided Wednesday to withhold the bodies of all Palestinian martyrs in a bid to deter their resistance operations. The ‘Israeli’ move was slammed by rights groups as barbaric.

Prior to the decision, the Zionist regime retained the bodies of martyrs only from Hamas.The new policy would see the occupation regime not return the bodies of any Palestinian martyred during or as a result of a resistance operation targeting their occupation forces.Relatively, ‘Israeli’ war minister Benny Gantz welcomed the cabinet’s decision, claiming it would be part of a broader campaign of “deterrence.”Rights group Adalah slammed the Zionist decision as “extreme, barbaric” and “illegal.”“The policy of using human bodies as bargaining chips violates the most basic universal values and international law which prohibit cruel and inhuman treatment,” they said in a statement.