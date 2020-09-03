0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 23:16

Kremlin Sees No Reason to Blame Navalny Incident on Russia

Story Code : 884146
"I would choose words carefully when speaking about accusations against the Russian state because there are no accusations at the moment and there is no reason to accuse the Russian state," he pointed out. "We aren’t inclined to accept any accusations in this regard," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Peskov said that he did not see people and forces in Russia that could benefit from the suspected poisoning of blogger Navalny, TASS reported.

"I cannot answer your question who could benefit from that person’s poisoning. As a matter of fact, I don’t think that anyone could stand to gain from that, if one just takes a sober look at things," Peskov said.

"We certainly would not like our partners in Germany and other European countries to jump to conclusions and make assessments," Peskov noted, adding that Moscow would like to maintain the dialogue on the issue with them.
