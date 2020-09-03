0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 23:18

Trump Slams ‘Sleepy Joe Hiden’ over COVID-19 Criticism, Mentions ‘China Virus’ Again

A short fragment of a CNN video tweeted by Trump features an interviewee who, saying that she is a nurse and has been a nurse for 27 years, described the response to the pandemic as “President Trump’s greatest achievement”.

“He was the one who closed off all travel at the beginning of February”, she said. “You guys remember what was happening in January? There were no other elected officials that were even thinking about Covid because they were busy doing their impeachment”.

Having initially tweeted the video with a caption simply thanking the lady, Trump shared it a few hours later, this time with the focus of his attention being Biden whom POTUS labeled as “Sleepy Joe Hiden” this time.

“Sleepy Joe Hiden’ was acknowledged by his own people to have done a terrible job on a much easier situation, H1N1 Swine Flu”, Trump wrote, accusing the “OBiden Administration” of failing “badly”, and claiming that the Democratic presidential hopeful now “sits back in his basement and criticizes every move we make” on COVID-19, with Trump once again branding the pathogen as the “China Virus”.
