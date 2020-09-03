Swiss FM Due in Iran Next Week

Islam Times - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is due to visit Iran next week to meet with the country's officials on bilateral ties as well as expansion of a humanitarian channel to help Tehran against the US sanctions.

Cassis is due in Tehran on 5-6 September to mark the 100th anniversary of his country’s diplomatic presence in Iran.Meantime, Sharif Nezam Mafi, who chairs the Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Wednesday that during his visit to Tehran, Cassis will try to secure funds from the Iranian side for further activation of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA).“During this trip ... (they) will be seeking an expansion of the SHTA and its worth noting that a main discussion on this issue is the financing,” Nezam Mafi said, adding, “It seems that some solutions have been found to secure these financial resources.”The Iranian foreign ministry has declared that despite Washington’s claims of cooperation to transfer drugs to Iran via the new Swiss-launched payment mechanism, the US is troubling the process amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.Although US claims that medicines and medical equipment are not under sanctions, they have practically blocked the transfer of Iran’s financial resources in other countries into the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.As the death toll from the virus surges, Iran intensifies its preventive safety measures. Closures of schools and most universities have been extended until further notice.