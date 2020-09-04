Top Diplomats Discuss Iran-Pakistan Ties, Regional Issues

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation for talks on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

In the telephone conversation on Thursday, the two sides conferred on issues related to bilateral ties, the joint commission for Iran-Pakistan cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as the issue of Kashmir.Zarif expressed pleasure with the recovery of Qureshi from COVID-19, and offered sympathy to the Pakistani nation and government over the recent flood in Sindh province.Iran and Pakistan have intensified diplomatic interaction in recent months to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and ensure regional security.In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in late April, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan condemned the US sanctions and mounting pressures against Iran amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he feels bound to support Tehran in the face of Washington’s illegal sanctions.