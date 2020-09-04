‘Israeli’ Media: Hezbollah Will Ruin Our Holidays

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ enemy’s media outlets cited the Zionist intelligence estimations that Hezbollah will retaliate for the martyrdom of Mujahid Ali Kamel Mohsen before the New Jewish Year [between September 18 and 20].

In light of this, ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper noted that the high preparedness along the northern borders will continue, adding that the ‘Israeli’ army’s estimations provide that Hezbollah is determined to carry out its operation before the Jewish holidays.As for the suggested responses, options don’t exclude shelling Harduf, an infiltration operation, launching an anti-armor missile, or firing using a light weapon, among other options as stated by the Zionist media.‘Israel’ Hayom added that the ‘Israeli’ army doesn't find that Hezbollah is concerned with an inclusive confrontation, therefore, it will attempt to concentrate its operation against a military target.