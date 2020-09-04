0
Friday 4 September 2020 - 12:16

‘Israeli’ Media: Hezbollah Will Ruin Our Holidays

Story Code : 884221
‘Israeli’ Media: Hezbollah Will Ruin Our Holidays
In light of this, ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper noted that the high preparedness along the northern borders will continue, adding that the ‘Israeli’ army’s estimations provide that Hezbollah is determined to carry out its operation before the Jewish holidays.

As for the suggested responses, options don’t exclude shelling Harduf, an infiltration operation, launching an anti-armor missile, or firing using a light weapon, among other options as stated by the Zionist media.

‘Israel’ Hayom added that the ‘Israeli’ army doesn't find that Hezbollah is concerned with an inclusive confrontation, therefore, it will attempt to concentrate its operation against a military target.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020