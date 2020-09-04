0
Friday 4 September 2020 - 14:03

Yemen’s Educators Back to Classroom Despite Challenges

Story Code : 884255
Yemen’s Educators Back to Classroom Despite Challenges
Since the country’s war broke out in 2015, the school’s enrollment has dropped by 50%, Ghaffari said, and nearly 40% of teachers have left, as staff members have not been paid.

A cholera outbreak in 2016 added to the pressure for teachers and students to stay home.

Now, the global coronavirus pandemic is further dwindling their numbers. The new school year begins on Saturday amid an ongoing war and global pandemic. Ghaffari expects enrollment and teaching staff to drop even further.

But many educators like Ghaffari, who has two children of her own, continue to return to their classrooms despite not being paid.

“We believe that those students, if they don’t have their education, our children won’t have their education too, so we have to help each other,” she said.

“I believe that I’m also responsible for the other kids. I think that they’re all my children. If I don’t go and my principal doesn’t go and other teachers won’t go, who’s going to open the school? This is my challenge.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020