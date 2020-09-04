Russia, Syria: Illegal US Military Deployment in Syria Creates Tensions in Middle East

Islam Times - Russian and Syrian joint coordination committees on the repatriation of Syrian refugees denounced the presence of US troops on the Syrian soil, stating that such an illegal military deployment stokes new tensions in the Middle East.

The committees, in a statement released on Thursday, cited the unlawful presence of US forces and militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as one of the serious matters of concern in Northeastern Syria, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.The statement then censured the agreement recently signed between a United States oil company and the Kurdish-led SDF militants.It underlined that such illegal accords violate Syria’s territorial integrity, and run contrary to the principles of the international law.US Senator Lindsey Graham and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the oilfields deal between the SDF and a US firm during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier last month.The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates at the time condemned in the strongest terms the agreement, calling it an illegal deal aimed at "stealing" Syria's crude oil under the sponsorship and support of the American administration.It added, “This agreement is null and void and has no legal basis.”Delta Crescent Energy LLC is reportedly involved in the deal.Also on Thursday, the US dispatched dozens of truckloads of military and logistical equipment to Syria’s Northeastern province of Hasaka.Local sources in al-Swaidiyah village told SANA on condition of anonymity that a convoy of 52 trucks crossed the Waleed border crossing from neighboring Iraq, and headed toward US bases in the province.Since late October 2019, the United States has been redeploying troops to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in Eastern Syria, in a reversal of President Donald Trump’s earlier order to withdraw all troops from the Arab country.The Pentagon claims the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by Daesh. That claim came although Trump had earlier suggested that Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oil fields.The presence of US forces in eastern Syria has particularly irked the civilians, and local residents have on several occasions stopped American military convoys entering the region.Syria, which has not authorized the presence of the US military in its territory, says Washington is “plundering” the country’s oil.