0
Friday 4 September 2020 - 23:09

Iranian, Afghan Officials Urge United Voice on Peace Process

Story Code : 884338
Iranian, Afghan Officials Urge United Voice on Peace Process
In a meeting in Kabul, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and National Security Adviser to Afghanistan’s president Hamdullah Mohib discussed the efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.

They also emphasized the necessity of a united voice on the key issues pertaining to the Afghan peace process.

Taherian and Mohib further stressed the need to strengthen the Republic system and end the crisis in Afghanistan.

In another meeting, the Iranian diplomat held talks with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on the regional support for the Afghan peace process and the UN participation for successful results in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart earlier in August, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan under the guidance of the Kabul government, hoping that the intra-Afghan negotiations would yield results with the inclusion of all Afghan groups.
Related Stories
Iranian Navy’s Destroyers to Get Vertical-Launch Missiles, Official Says
Islam Times - Head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said the Army’s destroyers are planned ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020