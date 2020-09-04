Iranian, Afghan Officials Urge United Voice on Peace Process

Islam Times - Ranking Iranian and Afghan officials stressed the need for a united voice on the process of peace in Afghanistan.

In a meeting in Kabul, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and National Security Adviser to Afghanistan’s president Hamdullah Mohib discussed the efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.They also emphasized the necessity of a united voice on the key issues pertaining to the Afghan peace process.Taherian and Mohib further stressed the need to strengthen the Republic system and end the crisis in Afghanistan.In another meeting, the Iranian diplomat held talks with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on the regional support for the Afghan peace process and the UN participation for successful results in Afghanistan.In a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart earlier in August, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan under the guidance of the Kabul government, hoping that the intra-Afghan negotiations would yield results with the inclusion of all Afghan groups.