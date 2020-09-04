Taiwan Officially Rejects Claims of Shooting Down Chinese Fighter Jet

Islam Times - The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense social media reports of shooting down Chinese military aircraft, stating that all claims about their air defenses shooting down a Chinese aircraft are untrue.

Twitter was abuzz on Friday when video footage showing a crashed Chinese military aircraft first surfaced on the social media platform.Rumors began to quickly spread that the Chinese aircraft was an Su-35 jet that was shot down over the Strait of Taiwan by the Taiwanese air defenses.Meanwhile the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense issued the following announcement on its official website to refute the claims:“In response to the Internet spread of ‘Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?’ The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this (4) day that this is false information and completely untrue.The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audienceThe Air Force Command emphasized that in order to maintain airspace security, the headquarters will continue to closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, and provide accurate information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of fake and false news, and to avoid social unrest, and appeals to people to rest assured.”The Chinese government has yet to comment on the claims that one of its military aircraft has crashed.