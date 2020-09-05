Pro-Palestine Protesters March against Israel in Hampden

Islam Times - Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at Hampden ahead of Scotland's UEFA Nations League match against Israel, according to GlasgowTimes.

Demonstrators held banners outside the stadium with messages such as "Don't play ball with Israeli Apartheid," while others waved Scottish and Palestinian flags.Earlier in the day the protesters poured red paint over the entrance to the stadium, saying it symbolized Palestinian blood, while also daubing the nearby walls with pro-Palestinian graffiti, with staff quickly springing into action to remove the graffiti ahead of the match.Israel has been criticized for its treatment of Palestinians and for its expansionist policies.