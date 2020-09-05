0
Saturday 5 September 2020 - 12:13

Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials

Story Code : 884459
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Caracas claimed Washington's only objective is to prevent the elections from taking place, Anadolu Agency reported.

“It is clear that the sacred value of democracy is nothing more than empty rhetoric for a government that boasts of being its main defender in the world,” said a government statement. “With these illegal measures, the Trump Administration seeks to prevent the inevitable. No amount of outside pressure can prevent the Venezuelan people from exercising their right to vote and deciding their destiny in a sovereign manner.”

The sanctions are a “stimulus to move more effectively and morally toward electoral goals and objectives,” it said.

The US blacklisted four individuals for helping the Nicolas Maduro government “subvert the Venezuelan people’s access to democratic institutions and appoint a new puppet National Electoral Council,” according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020