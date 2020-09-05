Iran, Russia Stress Nuclear Cooperation

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Deputy Head of Russia’s Rosatom Company for International Affairs Nikolai Spassky discussed Tehran-Moscow nuclear cooperation and issues.

Stressing that the peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries will continue, Jalali and Spassky stressed that the cooperation between the two countries vis-a-vis the irresponsible pressures of the US concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, China, France, the UK and the US) plus Germany.In may 2018, Washington pulled out of the UNSC-endorsed deal.After the deal was signed, Iran and Russia started to build the second and third blocks of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.