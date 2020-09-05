0
Saturday 5 September 2020 - 12:55

Iran, Russia Stress Nuclear Cooperation

Story Code : 884468
Iran, Russia Stress Nuclear Cooperation
Stressing that the peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries will continue, Jalali and Spassky stressed that the cooperation between the two countries vis-a-vis the irresponsible pressures of the US concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, China, France, the UK and the US) plus Germany.

In may 2018, Washington pulled out of the UNSC-endorsed deal.

After the deal was signed, Iran and Russia started to build the second and third blocks of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Source : IRNA
