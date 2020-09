Islam Times - The Lebanese Army Command’s Orientation Directorate issued a communiqué on Saturday, indicating that “the Army Intelligence Directorate managed to arrest members of a terrorist cell linked to the ISIL terrorist organization that was in the process of carrying out security activities inside Lebanon.”

The communiqué added that the investigations showed that the commander of that cell is the terrorist in hiding, Khaled Al-Talawi, whose car was used by the perpetrators of the Kaftoun crime, which occurred on 8/21/2020.The terrorists used the car to move to Kaftoun, Koura, when they were stopped by the municipal police. Consequently, the militant criminals opened fire, killing three municipal policemen.