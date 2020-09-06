0
Sunday 6 September 2020 - 03:20

Sudan: Pompeo Offered Removal of Sudan from Terror List in Return for Approving Normalization with ‘Israel’

In an interview with the Sudanese newspaper Al-Tayyar, Qamar al-Din pointed out that “US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo combined, during his visit to Khartoum in late August the two files of the normalization and the removal of Sudan from the terror list.

It is worth noting that Pompeo had visited the Zionist entity where he reassured the Israeli officials about the US efforts to include more Arab countries, including Sudan, in normalization project without tampering with the Zionist military superiority in the region.
Related Stories
Sudan PM Tells Pompeo: Government Has No Mandate to Normalize with ‘Israel’
Islam Times - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dashed America’s hopes for quick normalization with ‘Israel’, saying his government has no mandate ...
