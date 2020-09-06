Sudan: Pompeo Offered Removal of Sudan from Terror List in Return for Approving Normalization with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The Sudanese Foreign Minister-designate Omar Qamar al-Din revealed on Saturday that the US administration “promised to mull the removal of Sudan from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism, in exchange for the formal normalization of its relations with ‘Israel’.

In an interview with the Sudanese newspaper Al-Tayyar, Qamar al-Din pointed out that “US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo combined, during his visit to Khartoum in late August the two files of the normalization and the removal of Sudan from the terror list.It is worth noting that Pompeo had visited the Zionist entity where he reassured the Israeli officials about the US efforts to include more Arab countries, including Sudan, in normalization project without tampering with the Zionist military superiority in the region.