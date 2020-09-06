0
Sunday 6 September 2020 - 13:27

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Sa'dah in Yemen

Story Code : 884659
Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Sa
The Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, in the past 24 hours, various areas of Yemen, including parts of Sa'dah province, have been targeted by Saudi fighter jets.

As Arab media reported, residential areas in Sa'dah province were bombed by Saudi fighters and a number of Yemeni civilians were wounded.

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

In recent months, the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire many times.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020