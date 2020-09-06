0
Sunday 6 September 2020

Russia Says NATO Plans to Redeploy More US Forces to Poland

Story Code : 884664
According to Shoigu, manpower of NATO Allied Command Operations deployed to Eastern Europe has surpassed 10,000 troops, TASS reported.

"In the near future additional American units are planned to be redeployed to Poland," Shoigu added.

"Under the pretext of the need to ‘strategically constrain’ Russia, the United States and other non-regional members of the alliance are bolstering their military presence in Eastern Europe," the defense minister continued.

He said that the military build-up close to Russian borders take place despite NATO commitments not to deploy "considerable military forces" near the contact line, as it was stipulated in the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997.

"The Allied Command Operations’ exercises near the Russian borders almost doubled in comparison with 2014. Their scenarios involve practicing the creation of large groups on the NATO Eastern flank," the defense minister noted.
