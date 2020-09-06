Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike

Islam Times - At least 12 people were arrested and two police officers injured in sporadic clashes in Jerusalem al-Quds during a weekly anti-government protest over Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption and botched COVID-19 pandemic response.

Thousands gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday despite record levels of coronavirus infections, calling on Netanyahu to resign because he is on trial for corruption charges.The protesters held banners reading “Revolution” and “Citizens Write the Constitution” as they marched toward Netanyahu’s residence. A sign aimed at the prime minister was projected on a building reading in Hebrew: “Enough with you.”Police have clashed with protesters on several occasions and used water cannons to clear them off main streets and squares, though in recent weeks the gatherings have been calmer but larger.Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office despite being charged last year with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption investigations.