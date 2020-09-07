0
Monday 7 September 2020 - 02:01

Japan Braces for Typhoon Haishen As 1.8 mln People Ordered to Evacuate

Story Code : 884708
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the powerful typhoon is approaching the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture and is expected to move north off the west coast of Kyushu's main island from Sunday night through Monday morning.

The agency said that southern parts of Kyushu could see heavy rainfall of up to 600 millimeters in the 24 hours to 6:00 a.m. Monday, urging people to stay on the highest alert for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, wild waves and tidal surges, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Sunday evening, over 47,000 households in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures had no power.

Kyushu Railway Co. said all of its bullet and local train services will be canceled on Monday, while West Japan Railway Co. has decided to suspend Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations all day Monday.
