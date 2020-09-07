IOF Shoots, Arrests Palestinian in Alleged Stabbing Attack in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces shot and arrested a Palestinian on Sunday in an alleged stabbing attack in West Bank, Israeli media reported.

“No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack at the Ariel Junction in the northern West Bank,” Times of Israel reported, adding that the suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the alleged attempted stabbing“IDF troops chased after the assailant and performed an arrest, which included gunfire, and detained him,” the occupation military said in a statement, referring to IOF.Police said a group of officers saw soldiers chasing after the suspect and joined the effort.