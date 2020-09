Islam Times - A group kicked off 60 days of planned protests leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

The group Refuse Fascism Chicago organized the event in Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in attendance, CBS reported.They changed, “Trump, Pence out now!” and carried signs and at least in one case, an effigy of President Donald Trump.The group plans to hold protests every day in what they say is an effort to drive the Trump administration from the White House.