Monday 7 September 2020 - 11:19

Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report

Israeli security establishment establishment is now debating which compensation package to demand from Washington, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Among the options being examined is moving up by one year the date of supply of advanced weapons systems, as part of American military assistance to the Zionist entity, the Israeli paper added.

Washington has earlier struck an arms deal with the Gulf state, which includes the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets, and unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of Abu Dhabi’s so-called peace agreement with Tel Aviv.

The proposal to accelerate the American compensation apparently stems from the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent economic fallout, due to which Israel is now struggling to develop and manufacture defense systems domestically, Yedioth Ahronoth said.

Israel Aerospace Industries offered to manufacture the weapons systems for the Israeli occupation army and get paid for the project next year, but the Finance Ministry deemed the plan too expensive, added Yedioth Ahronoth.

The demand for compensation indicates that Israeli defense establishment has come to terms with the fact the arms deal between the US and UAE is almost certainly going to happen. The security establishment reportedly opposed the sale of warplanes to the Arab state, which could undermine Israeli military superiority in the region, according to the Israeli daily.
Source : Israeli Media
