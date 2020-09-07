0
Monday 7 September 2020 - 13:05

Syria Wildfires Consume Large Areas, Firefighting Efforts Underway

Story Code : 884828
Earlier on Sunday, the firefighting teams and the civil defense managed to extinguish a massive fire that has been on for the past four days in the forests of Biret al-Jird in Massyaf countryside in Hama province.

Director of Forests Protection Center in Hama told SANA reporter that the firefighting teams and the civil defense have extinguished a massive fire that erupted from four days ago in the forests of Biret al-Jird and it extended to al-Nahda forests and al-Majwi al-Mashrafa, Ayn al-Baida and al-Fandara in Massyaf countryside.

The fire consumed large areas of the forests and the fire spots in the direction of Qassyieh, the firefighting teams and the civil defense are working on extinguishing the fire.
