0
Monday 7 September 2020 - 13:08

Ayatollah Khamenei Agrees to Renew Mandate of Iran’s Special Corruption Trials

Story Code : 884831
Ayatollah Khamenei Agrees to Renew Mandate of Iran’s Special Corruption Trials
Two years ago, the Judiciary proposed the creation of the tribunals to Imam Khamenei to enable decisive and expeditious legal proceedings against those involved in corrupt economic practices and disrupting of the country’s economic operations.

Ever since, the Islamic Republic has successfully tracked and hunted down many heavy-weight corrupters, who had monopolized profit across key economic sectors.

On Sunday, various Iranian media outlets reported that Imam Khamenei had agreed to extend the mandate of the trials after being asked by Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

The new trials would, however, incorporate some reforms in their practices, the outlets noted.

In the letter, Raisi said the Judiciary would soon present the parliament with its proposals for optimizing existing legal vehicles that are used for confronting corruption.

Imam Khamenei said in accepting the proposal that “The purpose should be to punish corrupt financial criminals swiftly and fairly.”

The situation arose in the wake of record devaluation of the rial which had lost nearly two-thirds of its value after US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and announced the most restrictive sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Dozens of people were arrested for disrupting the forex and gold coins market, including a man and his accomplices who had hoarded two tons of gold coins over several months in order to manipulate the market.

The sharp drop in the rial's value prompted a registration flurry of new companies which received government dollars at concessionary prices for imports but sold them at inflated rates in the black market.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020