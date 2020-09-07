Ayatollah Khamenei Agrees to Renew Mandate of Iran’s Special Corruption Trials

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei agreed to a request by the Judiciary to extend the mandate of Iran’s special economic corruption tribunals.

Two years ago, the Judiciary proposed the creation of the tribunals to Imam Khamenei to enable decisive and expeditious legal proceedings against those involved in corrupt economic practices and disrupting of the country’s economic operations.Ever since, the Islamic Republic has successfully tracked and hunted down many heavy-weight corrupters, who had monopolized profit across key economic sectors.On Sunday, various Iranian media outlets reported that Imam Khamenei had agreed to extend the mandate of the trials after being asked by Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.The new trials would, however, incorporate some reforms in their practices, the outlets noted.In the letter, Raisi said the Judiciary would soon present the parliament with its proposals for optimizing existing legal vehicles that are used for confronting corruption.Imam Khamenei said in accepting the proposal that “The purpose should be to punish corrupt financial criminals swiftly and fairly.”The situation arose in the wake of record devaluation of the rial which had lost nearly two-thirds of its value after US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and announced the most restrictive sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Dozens of people were arrested for disrupting the forex and gold coins market, including a man and his accomplices who had hoarded two tons of gold coins over several months in order to manipulate the market.The sharp drop in the rial's value prompted a registration flurry of new companies which received government dollars at concessionary prices for imports but sold them at inflated rates in the black market.