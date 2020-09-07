US Navy Searching for Missing Nimitz Sailor in Arabian Sea

Islam Times - The US Navy conducted search-and-rescue efforts Sunday in the Arabian Sea following reports of a missing sailor.

The aircraft carrier Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser Princeton conducted search-and-rescue operations, according to a news release from US 5th Fleet Public Affairs.The sailor is listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown” onboard the Nimitz. The sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with Navy policy.Last year, a 5th Fleet sailor from the aircraft carrier Lincoln went missing in the Arabian Sea. Attempts over two days to find Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Richard Saldana proved unsuccessful after it was assumed that he had gone overboard July 17, 2019.The Navy said it will provide updates as they become available.