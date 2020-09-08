0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 10:47

Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’

Story Code : 885018
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
“I'm not saying the military's in love with me – the soldiers are,” Trump said at a White House press conference on Monday.
"The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy", he added.

Trump went on to say there was "one cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another", championing the withdrawal of American troops from "endless wars" and condemning NATO allies for "ripping us off". 
 
His comments come as his latest response to a September 3 story in the Atlantic, which said that Trump had denigrated fallen American soldiers throughout his time in office, reportedly dubbing them “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump denied the allegations, which were based on the claims of anonymous officials and aides, reiterating on Monday: “Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that.”

His scathing critique of the Pentagon’s top leadership prompted a new wave of controversy, however, as a number of media pundits, Democratic lawmakers and bellicose foreign policy commentators lined up to voice horror at the “unprecedented public attack” on the military.

Despite his withering attack on the Pentagon’s revolving door, Trump has frequently boasted of “rebuilding” the US armed forces with vast military expenditures, which continue to outspend the world’s next 11 largest military budgets combined. He has also repeatedly touted multi-billion dollar weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and other allies, insisting they support American jobs and bring money into the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020