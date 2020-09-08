0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 10:50

WHO Says World Must Be Ready For Next Pandemic

Story Code : 885020
WHO Says World Must Be Ready For Next Pandemic
Tedros made the comments at a press conference at WHO headquarters as updated figures revealed that globally, as of 16:24 Central European Summer Time on Monday, there have been 27,032,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 881,464 deaths.

"COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons. One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it. It's a necessity and a human right. Public health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. That means investing in population-based services for preventing, detecting, and responding to disease," said Tedros.

"This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready, more ready than it was this time," he added.

Tedros pointed out that while many countries have made considerable progress in medicine, others have neglected their basic public health systems. Thus, he has called on countries to boost investment which is the foundation for responding to the outbreak of infectious diseases.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020