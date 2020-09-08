0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 23:29

Merkel Hopes Germany To Continue Keeping COVID-19 Under Control

Story Code : 885123
Merkel Hopes Germany To Continue Keeping COVID-19 Under Control
“I believe that we have so far managed to keep the infectious situation in the country under control, and I hope that we will continue this way.

This is not something self-evident, we see that in some countries the situation is much more serious,” Merkel said at a meeting with public health authorities.

In total, 252,298 people have been infected with coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, while 9,329 patients with COVID-19 have died. The dynamics in recent weeks has remained at a higher level than in the period after overcoming the first wave of the pandemic from May-July. The daily number of new confirmed cases of the infection stands at around 1,000 in recent weeks, ranging from 700 to 1,500.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020