Merkel Hopes Germany To Continue Keeping COVID-19 Under Control

Islam Times - German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that the national health system will be able to further keep the coronavirus pandemic in the country under control.

“I believe that we have so far managed to keep the infectious situation in the country under control, and I hope that we will continue this way.This is not something self-evident, we see that in some countries the situation is much more serious,” Merkel said at a meeting with public health authorities.In total, 252,298 people have been infected with coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, while 9,329 patients with COVID-19 have died. The dynamics in recent weeks has remained at a higher level than in the period after overcoming the first wave of the pandemic from May-July. The daily number of new confirmed cases of the infection stands at around 1,000 in recent weeks, ranging from 700 to 1,500.