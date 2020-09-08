Merkel Hopes Germany To Continue Keeping COVID-19 Under Control
“I believe that we have so far managed to keep the infectious situation in the country under control, and I hope that we will continue this way.
This is not something self-evident, we see that in some countries the situation is much more serious,” Merkel said at a meeting with public health authorities.
In total, 252,298 people have been infected with coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, while 9,329 patients with COVID-19 have died. The dynamics in recent weeks has remained at a higher level than in the period after overcoming the first wave of the pandemic from May-July. The daily number of new confirmed cases of the infection stands at around 1,000 in recent weeks, ranging from 700 to 1,500.